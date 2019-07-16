Aaditya Thackeray to begin Jan Ashirwad Yatra on July 18

Taking a cue from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy’s ‘Praja Sankalpa Padayatra’, launched before the State Assembly polls there, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray will set out on the first phase of his ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ from July 18 in Jalgaon, in north Maharashtra.

“Aadityaji had visited all Lok Sabha seats from where Shiv Sena candidates were contesting in the State. It was due to his hard work that the party won 18 LS seats. It is the demand of the people that he visit every tehsil before Assembly elections. Therefore he has decided to launch the Jan Ashirwad Yatra from July 18,” said Varun Sardesai, secretary, Yuva Sena.

It will be a yatra to thank those who voted for the Sena and to win the hearts of those who did not, said Mr. Sardesai. “He will interact with the youngsters, and with people across various sections of the society during his yatra,” he said and added that the yatra will cover 4,000 kilometres.

In the first phase of the yatra, Mr. Thackeray will start from Jalgaon on July 18, be in Dhule and Malegaon on July 19 and from there proceed to Nashik the next day. After travelling to Nashik rural on July 21, the first phase will culminate at Shirdi on July 22.

Asked whether the yatra will go through Assembly constituencies which will be contested by Shiv Sena candidates only, Mr. Sardesai said that the target is to cover each and every tehsil of the State. “This yatra will benefit Sena candidates and those of our ally BJP,” he said.

Commenting on whether the Sena was copying Mr. Reddy’s model in Andhra Pradesh, the Yuva Sena leader said the yatra is not a copy of anyone. “But if certain steps in other places have helped others, then there is no harm in replicating it in Maharashtra,” he said.