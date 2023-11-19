Aaditya Thackeray, other Sena (UBT) leaders booked for inaugurating Delisle Bridge with BMC’s permission

November 19, 2023 03:17 am | Updated November 18, 2023 10:01 pm IST - Mumbai

The Mumbai police registered a case against Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray and several other party leaders on Saturday for allegedly ‘inaugurating’ a section of the Delisle Bridge at Lower Parel in south Mumbai without the civic body’s permission.

Based on the complaint lodged by a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official, a case under Sections 143, 149 (pertaining to unlawful assembly), 336 (rash or negligent act), and 447 (criminal trespass) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered.

The complaint stated that Mr. Thackeray, who represents Worli Assembly constituency, along with Members of Legislative Council (MLCs) Sachin Ahir and Sunil Shinde, former Mumbai mayors Kishori Padnekar and Snehal Ambekar, and around 15 to 20 others inaugurated the bridge without the BMC’s permission.

The act was considered illegal, as the bridge was incomplete and not certified safe, raising concerns about potential risks to motorists, officials said.

