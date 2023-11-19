ADVERTISEMENT

Aaditya Thackeray, other Sena (UBT) leaders booked for inaugurating Delisle Bridge with BMC’s permission

November 19, 2023 03:17 am | Updated November 18, 2023 10:01 pm IST - Mumbai

A case under Sections 143, 149 (pertaining to unlawful assembly), 336 (rash or negligent act), and 447 (criminal trespass) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered

The Hindu Bureau

Aaditya Thackeray | Photo Credit: PTI

The Mumbai police registered a case against Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray and several other party leaders on Saturday for allegedly ‘inaugurating’ a section of the Delisle Bridge at Lower Parel in south Mumbai without the civic body’s permission.

Based on the complaint lodged by a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official, a case under Sections 143, 149 (pertaining to unlawful assembly), 336 (rash or negligent act), and 447 (criminal trespass) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered.

The complaint stated that Mr. Thackeray, who represents Worli Assembly constituency, along with Members of Legislative Council (MLCs) Sachin Ahir and Sunil Shinde, former Mumbai mayors Kishori Padnekar and Snehal Ambekar, and around 15 to 20 others inaugurated the bridge without the BMC’s permission.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The act was considered illegal, as the bridge was incomplete and not certified safe, raising concerns about potential risks to motorists, officials said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Mumbai / Maharashtra

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US