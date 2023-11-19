HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Aaditya Thackeray, other Sena (UBT) leaders booked for inaugurating Delisle Bridge with BMC’s permission

A case under Sections 143, 149 (pertaining to unlawful assembly), 336 (rash or negligent act), and 447 (criminal trespass) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered

November 19, 2023 03:17 am | Updated 03:17 am IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
Aaditya Thackeray

Aaditya Thackeray | Photo Credit: PTI

The Mumbai police registered a case against Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray and several other party leaders on Saturday for allegedly ‘inaugurating’ a section of the Delisle Bridge at Lower Parel in south Mumbai without the civic body’s permission.

Based on the complaint lodged by a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official, a case under Sections 143, 149 (pertaining to unlawful assembly), 336 (rash or negligent act), and 447 (criminal trespass) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered.

The complaint stated that Mr. Thackeray, who represents Worli Assembly constituency, along with Members of Legislative Council (MLCs) Sachin Ahir and Sunil Shinde, former Mumbai mayors Kishori Padnekar and Snehal Ambekar, and around 15 to 20 others inaugurated the bridge without the BMC’s permission.

The act was considered illegal, as the bridge was incomplete and not certified safe, raising concerns about potential risks to motorists, officials said.

Related Topics

Mumbai / Maharashtra

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.