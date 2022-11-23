Aaditya Thackeray meets Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav in Patna

November 23, 2022 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Mumbai

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav in Patna on Wednesday.

Mr. Thackeray, a minister in the previous Maha Vikas Agadhi government led by his father Uddhav Thackeray, first met the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Yadav at the residence of the latter’s mother Rabri Devi and discussed various issues. The meeting was seen as ‘opposition unity’ against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

However, speaking to reporters after their meeting, Mr. Thackeray said that they discussed various topics but politics. “We have been in touch with each other for a long time, but could not meet due to COVID-19. I used to talk to Tejashwiji when our government was in power. Nitishji’s government is doing good work in Bihar. Our friendship will continue for a long time, it is not necessary that we discuss politics every time,” he said.

Stating that there should be a discussion on the issues of development Mr. Yadav said, “Everyone saw what happened in Maharashtra. Here in Bihar, together we destroyed BJP and our only agenda is peace,” the RDJ leader said.

After their meeting, Mr. Thackeray along with party MPs Anil Desai and Priyanka Chaturvedi met Chief Minister Kumar at his residence before they flew back to Mumbai.

“Had a goodwill meeting with Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar at Patna. Various current topics were discussed on this occasion. The electric car used by Nitishji, and the environment were also discussed. Nitishji has old relations with Balasaheb and Uddhavsaheb, those old memories were cherished,” Mr. Thackeray tweeted.

