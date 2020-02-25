Aaditya Thackeray demands separate budget for Tourism department

Thane

25 February 2020 03:16 IST

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government will present its maiden Budget on March 6.

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday demanded a “separate budget” for his department.

Aaditya, son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, said the Tourism department was not given much attention in the last few years.

“However, the situation changed after I took charge.

Now, every MLA wants to do something for his district. The Tourism department does not have funds to cater to the growing demand. Therefore, I demand a separate budget, along with the main one, for the Tourism department,” he said in Marathi while addressing an event here on Monday night.

Aaditya stressed the need to highlight the geographical and cultural diversity of Maharashtra to boost its tourism potential.