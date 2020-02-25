Other States

Aaditya Thackeray demands separate budget for Tourism department

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government will present its maiden Budget on March 6.

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday demanded a “separate budget” for his department.

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government will present its maiden Budget on March 6.

Aaditya, son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, said the Tourism department was not given much attention in the last few years.

“However, the situation changed after I took charge.

Now, every MLA wants to do something for his district. The Tourism department does not have funds to cater to the growing demand. Therefore, I demand a separate budget, along with the main one, for the Tourism department,” he said in Marathi while addressing an event here on Monday night.

Aaditya stressed the need to highlight the geographical and cultural diversity of Maharashtra to boost its tourism potential.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 25, 2020 3:43:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/aaditya-thackeray-demands-separate-budget-for-tourism-department/article30907048.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY