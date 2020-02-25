Aaditya Thackeray demands separate budget for Tourism department

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday demanded a “separate budget” for his department.
The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government will present its maiden Budget on March 6.
Aaditya, son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, said the Tourism department was not given much attention in the last few years.
“However, the situation changed after I took charge.
Now, every MLA wants to do something for his district. The Tourism department does not have funds to cater to the growing demand. Therefore, I demand a separate budget, along with the main one, for the Tourism department,” he said in Marathi while addressing an event here on Monday night.
Aaditya stressed the need to highlight the geographical and cultural diversity of Maharashtra to boost its tourism potential.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.