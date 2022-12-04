A year on, kin of slain villagers await justice in Nagaland

December 04, 2022 04:04 am | Updated 04:04 am IST - GUWAHATI

Last year, days of ahead of Christmas, the Indian Army commandos had gunned down six coal miners near Oting village in Mon district of Nagaland on December 4 after “mistaking” them for the members of an extremist outfit. A year has passed since, but the scars have not quite healed for the villagers, awaiting for justice for the families of 12 of their men killed in a botched Army operation.

Eight others – six from the same village, one commando and another person from Upper Tiru village – were killed on the spot when the villagers retaliated.

Meanwhile, the 15 th person was killed in firing in district headquarters Mon, about 65 km from Oting, the following day when an irate mob attacked an Assam Rifles camp.

On the eve of the first anniversary of the Oting killings, the Konyak Union (KU) criticised the Centre for not sanctioning the prosecution of the Army personnel guilty of snuffing out the lives of the villagers. The union represents the Konyaks, the Naga tribe the slain men belonged to.

“The Nagaland government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) that conducted a probe and filed the chargesheet naming 30 soldiers, including a major. But there has been no attempt since to prosecute or book the culprits,” H.A. Hongnao Konyak, KU vice-president, said.

“We also don’t know what happened to the internal probe the Army had conducted. What we know is that justice has eluded the families of the victims since no one has been punished yet,” he said.

To protest the denial of justice, the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO), the apex tribal body of six districts comprising Eastern Nagaland, has asked every household in the region to hold a black flag protest on Sunday and Monday. The six districts comprising the region are Kiphire, Longleng, Mon, Noklak, Shamator and Tuensang.

The KU will organise a prayer meeting at its office in Mon on Sunday for those killed. The union will also build a Martyr’s Park from donations in Mon town in memory of the victims. The State government has provided land for the memorial.

‘No firing first’

The armed forces have been adhering to the policy of “no firing first” more rigidly since the Oting incident. This is because the commandos had fired at the coal miners after apparently mistaking them for extremists from the locally-made hunting rifles they were carrying on their way home in a pick-up van.

Carrying a hunting rifle along with a machete is a habit of almost every adult Konyak male. Many men belonging to other ethnic groups in Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh also carry such weapons.

“Hunting is a tradition in these parts and it is possible for our men on patrolling duty or for conducting an operation based on specific input to come across such hunters. There has always been a policy of not opening fire first, but this has become more stringent post-Oting,” a senior Army officer on the Assam-Nagaland-Arunachal Pradesh tri-juncture said.

Soldiers are specifically briefed about exercising restraint and waiting for instructions in critical situations before leaving their units for “area domination”, mostly through jungles and villages on the way to locations from where movement of extremists are reported.