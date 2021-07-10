Other States

A transparent exercise, says delimitation panel chief

The J&K Delimitation Commission is headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai. File photo   | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY

The delimitation exercise will be transparent and there should be no fears and doubts over it, Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai (retd.) said on Friday, seeking to dispel apprehensions among a section of political leaders and people that it is a pre-planned exercise guided by the agenda of a political party.

Justice Desai, who heads the Delimitation Commission, was replying to a question about apprehensions expressed by a section of political parties and people in Kashmir.

“The exercise will be transparent in nature and there should be no fears and doubts. We can only talk to those who want to participate in the process. Thos,” she said.

The Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP stayed away from its proceedings.


