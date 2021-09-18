A total of 460 youth from Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh join JAKLI regiment

Jammu:

18 September 2021 16:13 IST

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was conducted without the parents of the recruits, following all the norms.

A total of 460 well-trained recruits on Saturday joined the Army in Jammu as young soldiers after a successful attestation parade at Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) centre, a defence spokesperson said.

However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was conducted without the parents of the recruits following all the norms.

The attestation parade of recruit course serial number 126, depicting graduation of a recruit and his transformation into a young soldier, was reviewed by Commandant Officers Training Academy, Chennai and Colonel of JAKLI regiment Lt. Gen. M. K. Das at recruitment training camp Dansal, the spokesperson said.

Advertising

Advertising

He said the dauntless young soldiers of the regiment hailing from all regions and religions of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, marching in precise unison with a singular aim of devoting their lives in service of the nation, singing their regimental song ‘Balidanam Veer Lakshanam’, inspired one and all as their voice echoed in the entire region. Their salute to the tricolour with national anthem playing inspired patriotic fervour amongst all present during the parade, the spokesperson said.

Lt. Gen. Das. congratulated the young soldiers for their immaculate parade and impressed upon selfless service towards the nation.

He praised their contribution towards encouraging more and more youth from Jammu and Kashmir to come forward to join the security forces and also highlighted the vital role played by their parents in motivating their wards to join this noble profession.

The young soldiers who excelled themselves in varied facets of training were also felicitated by Lt. Gen. Das.

Recruit Peer Sartaj Ahmed Wani was awarded the Sher-e-Kashmir Sword of Honour and Triveni Singh Medal for being adjudged ‘Overall Best Recruit’, while recruit Amandeep Singh Chib was awarded the Chewang Rinchen Medal for being ‘Best in Firing’.

Recruit Parmeet Sharma was awarded the Maqbool Sherwani Medal for being ‘Best in Physical Training’ and Recruit Mohd Asad was awarded the Bana Singh Medal for being ‘Best in Drill’, the spokesperson said.