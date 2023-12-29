GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A total of 397 Maoists arrested, nine killed, 26 surrendered in Jharkhand this year: Police

Police also seized 152 arms, including 27 police weapons, 10,350 ammunition and 244 Improvised Explosive Devices over the past 12 months.

December 29, 2023 11:28 am | Updated 11:28 am IST - Ranchi

PTI
As part of actions against organised crime in Jharkhand, 248 criminals have been arrested and 129 arms and 1,677 cartridges have been seized. (File photo used for representational purpose only.)

As part of actions against organised crime in Jharkhand, 248 criminals have been arrested and 129 arms and 1,677 cartridges have been seized. (File photo used for representational purpose only.) | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Jharkhand police on December 29 said 397 Maoists were arrested, nine killed and 26 surrendered before security forces across the State this year.

“A special area committee member, a regional committee member, five zonal commanders, and 11 sub-zonal commanders were among those arrested. These individuals had a combined bounty of ₹1.01 crore on their heads,” a statement said.

Police also seized 152 arms, including 27 police weapons, 10,350 ammunition and 244 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) over the past 12 months.

The State police headquarters released the data on the occasion of the Hemant Soren government's four-year anniversary.

Police said over the past four years, 1,617 Naxals have been arrested, including members from banned outfits such as CPI (Maoist), People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI), Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), and Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP).

Since January 1, 2020, a total of 74 Maoists surrendered before the security forces, and 792 arms, including 158 police arms, and 1,882 IEDs have been recovered.

“Additionally, 40 Naxals have been killed in encounters with security forces, and a levy amount of ₹160.81 lakh was confiscated from them,” according to the release. The Department also claimed to have launched a major crackdown against cybercriminals this year.

Since January 1, a total of 1,172 FIRs have been filed against cybercrime, and 834 individuals have been arrested for such crimes.

Furthermore, operations have resulted in the recovery of 1,417 mobile phones, 2,328 sim cards, 470 ATM cards, 128 passbooks, 23 laptops, 37 cheque books, ₹54.31 lakh in cash, and 3,300 Taiwan dollars.

“As part of actions against organised crime, 248 criminals have been arrested and 129 arms and 1,677 cartridges have been seized,” according to the release.

Related Topics

Jharkhand / Ranchi / police / gangs & organised crime / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.