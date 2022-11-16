A total of 31 insurgents surrender to Manipur government

November 16, 2022 03:41 pm | Updated 03:41 pm IST - IMPHAL

A total of 31 insurgents belonging to four valley-based insurgent groups surrendered to the Manipur government on November 16 at a special function held at the banquet hall of 1 Manipur Rifles in Imphal. The Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh who also holds the Home portfolio welcomed the misguided youths who had taken a wrong step. “There is always room for rectification of the wrong step,” he said.

The surrendered insurgents brought one M-16 rifle, one M-4 rifle, one lethod gun with three rounds, three .22 single barrel guns with five rounds of ammunition . one 32 single barrel gun, one IED weighing 5KG, one country made 12mm pistol, four country made pistols and four 76mm pistols and some assorted ammunition.

The surrender function which the government terms as “home coming ceremony” was organised by the Home Department of the State.

Mr. Biren said once a BJP led government was installed in Manipur the AFSPA was lifted in a phased Manipur in view of the improved law and order situation. This act cannot be lifted from other parts of the State in view of the sporadic violent incidents.

A spokesperson of the Congress said for the first time the Congress government had lifted the AFSPA in Manipur from seven Assembly constituencies on August 12, 2004.

Mr. Biren said violence cannot solve any problem. The government is keeping its doors wide open for political talks with all armed underground groups. All sections of people long for peace and the government is ready for talks with the youths who had taken the wrong steps.