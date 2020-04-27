A subdued Ramzan in the Valley

Kashmir is observing a subdued Ramzan this year due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown and restrictions on public gatherings.

Street markets selling Ramzan-related paraphernalia, including dates that are eaten to break the day-long fast, are closed.

Niyaz Ahmad, a trader associated with cross-Line of Control (LoC) trade, which was suspended by the Union Home Ministry in March 2019, said: “Over 1.99 lakh kg of dates worth ₹6 crore would hit the Valley markets every Ramzan from the now-banned route connecting J&K with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir).”

Due to the rising cases of COVID-19, locals are not visiting mosques for congregational prayers, including for the essential two-hour-long Ramzan prayer called ‘Tarawih’, which is held after sunset.

“For the first time, families are holding Tarawih prayers at home. I have never seen such a sombre Ramzan,” said 73-year-old Rasheed Khan, a resident of Rajouri Kadal.

Even Iftaar parties, where people gather to break fast, have been cancelled. “We would hold Iftaar for over 300 people every evening,” said a caretaker of the Masjid Bilal Mosque in Lal Chowk.

Deputy Commissioner (Srinagar) Shahid Choudhary said this Ramzan is not the same anywhere in the world.

“But we are trying to make it less difficult in Srinagar. Over 50,000 packets of Ramzan food and essentials kits are ready for dispatch,” he added.

No beating of drums

Sehar Khans, who beat drums to wake people up for sheri (pre-dawn) meals, have also stopped doing the rounds in the city, which has over 15 red zones where movement is restricted.

“The best way to protect ourselves is to offer prayers at home... People should not rush towards mosques,” Kashmir’s grand mufti Nasir-ul Islam said, adding: “People across Kashmir should donate food and clothes to the needy in these challenging times.”