NDA’s new ally and an old component spar over Maharashtra

Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut of the Shiv Sena, the old constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), and Dushyant Chautala, president of the Jannayak Janta Party (JPP), the NDA’s new ally, sparred over the political situation in Maharashtra that continues to be tense on government formation.

Mr. Raut, taking a jibe at the BJP with whom the Shiv Sena is caught in intense negotiations, said, “We do not have any Dushyant here whose father is inside the jail. Here, it’s us who do politics of ‘dharma’ and ‘satya’ (righteousness and truth). Maharashtra has a very complicated politics.”

In response, Mr. Chautala said, “It means he knows who Dushyant Chautala is. My father has been in jail for six years, he [Raut] never asked about his well-being. Ajay Chautala Ji will not come out without completing his term. Such statements don’t add to Sanjay Ji’s stature."

He also said, “His party [Shiv Sena] has been associated with BJP for long. Our party was formed 11 months ago. It is not our intention to fight with others, or use politics of intimidation and threats. We want to implement honest politics for the next 5 years.”

Mr. Chautala added that his party and the BJP would amicably settle the question of Cabinet berths in Haryana.