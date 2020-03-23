A long dreary march through Ghaziabad on Day One of curbs

On the first day of lockdown, hundreds of workers from Delhi could be seen crossing Ghaziabad on foot to the neighbouring towns of western Uttar Pradesh.

Jagdish, a resident of Daurala near Meerut, who works at a ‘Shikanji’ stall near Sarai Kale Khan was walking down the Mohan Nagar flyover on foot, along with his two colleagues. “We started at 4 a.m. from Sarai Kale Khan after the owner told us that he would not be able to provide us any money or food during the lockdown,” he said. Many of them were seen pleading for a lift from the few private vehicles that were on road.

“This is sad. Unfortunately, we could not provide any dedicated vehicle to such people as there was no prior information from the Delhi administration,” said Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, Superintendent of Police (Rural), who saw similar movement in the Masuri area of Ghaziabad. “Once they cross into Hapur, they would get some conveyance. I hope such movement will not be seen tomorrow,” he said.

Meanwhile, 70 people were booked and 20 vehicles were challaned in Ghaziabad for violating prohibitory orders on Monday. “They have been booked under Section 188 of the IPC. We have been lenient and only those who were adamant about moving in or out of the district without any valid reason have been booked,” said Mr. Jadaun.

Perhaps, he said, people were not prepared for a lockdown after the ‘janata curfew’. “Many of them were trying to leave the city to spend some time outside. Some people made all sorts of excuses without any proof to show,” he said. The officer said a factory was also found operating in the Loni area. “Action is being taken against the owner,” he said.

‘Business sense’

There were flashes of hope and ingenuity as well. Firoz, a salesperson of a Unani medicine shop in Meerut, was seen selling three-layered masks at government rate outside the Sahibabad Mandi, which opened on Monday. “It is good for humanity as well as makes business sense,” said Firoz, surrounded by hawkers who sell vegetables in residential colonies. “We better buy one, else we would not be allowed inside,” said one of them in a hushed tone.