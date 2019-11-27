A joint effort to conserve water in Rajasthan

Villagers and elected representatives of Panchayati Raj bodies in Rajasthan will assist the State government in its efforts for water conservation and rainwater harvesting, which are expected to increase the groundwater level in the geographically difficult areas.

The projects have been formulated to meet the local needs with regular monitoring.

The Rajiv Gandhi Jal Sanchay Yojana (RGJSY), launched in all the 33 districts of the State on August 20 this year, has identified as many as 1.80 lakh works to be executed in its first phase for creating a robust water harvesting infrastructure in over 3,900 villages.

Erratic rainfall

Chief Secretary D.B. Gupta said here on Wednesday that the RGJSY’s long-term projects would permanently resolve the issue of paucity of water caused by scanty and erratic rainfall in the State. The completion of works through convergence with the departments concerned will ensure the availability of sufficient water for drinking and irrigation.

The RGJSY has incorporated the works identified in the Mukhya Mantri Jal Swavalamban Abhiyan undertaken during the previous BJP regime in the State.

Proposals for making budgetary provisions under the State Plan for 2019-20 have been submitted to the Finance Department, while a meeting of the Water Cess Committee for making the water cess provision was convened on October 31.

Mr. Gupta said at a meeting of the State-level committee on RGJSY that the contribution of villagers and elected representatives would help in identification of places where no water harvesting structures were constructed in the past.

He laid emphasis on stopping the practice of flood irrigation.