A boat ambulance service is now operational on Dal Lake in the Kashmir Valley. Currently, the ambulance is equipped with a stretcher, wheelchair, BP set, and PPE kits.
Watch | A floating ambulance on Kashmir's Dal Lake
Jun 7, 2021
