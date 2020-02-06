A cultural experience on the banks of Betwa

A three-day multi-cultural festival aims to promote tourism in the heritage city of Orchha, Madhya Pradesh. ‘Namaste Orchha’, organised by the Madhya Pradesh government, will celebrate the cultural diversity, natural beauty and the architectural heritage of the town. A curtain raiser to encourage visitors to visit Orchha was held in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The festival, which begins on March 6, will showcase music, dance, heritage walks, local cuisine, arts and handicrafts. The first day of the festival will be held at Jahangir Mahal, built in 17th Century by the then ruler Vir Singh Deo in honour of the Mughal emperor Jahangir. Mumbai-based Clinton Cerejo, known for composing ‘Madari’ on Coke Studio, will collaborate with Madhya Pradesh’s local folk and classical artistes. “Through this collaboration we aim to empower the local artists and bring them on the global map,” explained Yasmin Kidwai, festival director, Namaste Orchha.

Organisers have put together a maha aarti on the banks of river Betwa to give the visitors an immersive experience. Noted Hindustani classical vocal singer Shubha Mudgal will perform alongside a giant African Baobab, a 500-year-old tree planted by Maharaja Vir Singh Deo. Additionally, there will be performances by Swanand Kirkire, Manoj Bajpayee, Shilpa Rao, and Indian Ocean.

Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, managing director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism board said that the State government under Chief Minister Kamal Nath has identified tourism as one of the key focus areas. “This festival will find a place of pride in the lives of the local populace of Orchha, sharing their home and heart with visitors,” he said. The government has also trained local tourist guides in French and German.

Plus, special and authentic home stays have been developed for visitors to create additional modes of sustainable income for locals. “This will allow visitors to experience the town as a local and give them an opportunity to taste local cuisine,” Ms. Kidwai said adding that organisers have also contacted Bundelkhandi food vendors to curate and present their regional dishes for tourists.

Ms. Kidwai said Madhya Pradesh has immense potential to grow inbound tourism.

“Through this festival local businesses will get an opportunity to expand tourism offerings and wedding industries to uncover untapped potential in the State,” she said.

Namaste Orchha will take place between March 6 to 8, 2020 at Orchha, Madhya Pradesh. For more details see: www.namasteorchha.in