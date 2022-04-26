A contractual employee with honorarium of ₹8,500 per month amasses 58 plots in Bhubaneswar

April 26, 2022 10:40 IST

:

A contractual employee of Odisha Government with monthly honorarium of ₹8,500 is found to have owned 59 plots in prime localities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

The Vigilance Directorate of Odisha police stumbled upon huge assets disproportionate to the known source of income during multiple searches in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

The GRS has been identified as Babuli Charan Padhihari was Gram Rojgar Sevak of Injana gram panchayat (formerly Kalarahanga GP). As GRS, he is responsible for monitoring implementation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Scheme in the panchayat.

Vigilance sleuths detected a triple-storeyed building assessed at ₹1.24 crore near Mausima temple and double storeyed building belonging to Mr. Padhihari at Raghunathpur of Bhubaneswar.

The GRS had a two bedroom flat (₹14 lakh) in an apartment complex in Kalarahanga, house at Dadha (purchased in 2022 by payment of ₹32 lakh) and a house (worth ₹14.18 lakh) in native village of Raghunathpur.

Of the 59 plots worth crores of rupees, 58 lie in prime localities of Bhubaneswar and one plot is located at Belgachia in Cuttack district. Vigilance department said the source of income was being ascertained. It is suspected that the GRS had entered into real estate business.