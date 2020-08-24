Watch | 5-storey building in Mumbai Raigad district's Mahad collapses

24 August 2020 21:24 IST

A five-storey residential building in Mumbai's neighbouring Raigad district's Mahad collapsed on August 24 evening. Rescue work has begun.

No official number of trapped people has yet been given by district administration. The building houses around 40 families. According to officials 25 people have been rescued and the rescue work is on.

NDRF teams have to reach the spot from Pune. CM Uddhav Thackeray has assured the District Collector and the local MLA that all possible support will be extended for speedy rescue and relief works.

