A 5-storey building in Mumbai Raigad district's Mahad collapses

A five-storey residential building in Mumbai's neighbouring Raigad district's Mahad collapsed on Monday evening. Rescue work has begun. No official number of trapped people has yet been given by district administration. The building houses around 40 families. According to officials 25 people have been removed. Rescue work is on. Around 80 people feared trapped. NDRF teams have to reach the spot from Pune. CM Uddhav Thackeray assures district collector and local MLA that all possible support will be extended for speedy rescue & relief works.

