Youth held for throwing egg at Naveen Patnaik

A youth was arrested for allegedly hurling an egg at Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at a rally in Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday.

Although the egg missed the target as Mr. Patnaik was sitting on the dais several metres away, workers of the ruling Biju Janata Dal present on the spot beat up the youth.

The youth, a Congress activist, was badly thrashed even as the policemen on duty tried to protect him and take him into custody.

As the Chief Minister and Ministers had been facing similar protests by the Congress and the BJP activists in different parts of the State in the recent months, more than 60 workers of both the Opposition parties 50 were detained by the police before Mr. Patnaik’s tour.

Mr. Patnaik addressed as many four meetings during his day-long tour of Mayurbhanj to lay foundation and inaugurate different developmental projects ahead of the forthcoming panchayat elections.

