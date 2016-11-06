Youth Congress activists wave black flags at Giriraj Singh

Members of the youth wing of the Odisha Congress here on Saturday waved black flags at BJP leader and Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Giriraj Singh protesting against detaining of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, who had tried to meet of ex-soldier who committed suicide in New Delhi.

The Youth Congress activists were also peeved at ‘insensitive’ comment made by Mr. Singh on former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

“The way Mr. Gandhi, who was going to meet grieving family of ex-soldier, was detained by Delhi Police was undemocratic. It shows fascist characteristic of the government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made false promise about OROP,” said Lokanath Maharathy, executive president of the Odisha Youth Congress.

Mr. Maharathy said all the BJP Ministers coming to Odisha would face similar protest from the Youth Congress. He came down heavily on the Union Minister who had commented that policies of former Prime Minister Nehru were wrong and youths could not be skilled due to those polices.

Mr. Singh had here on Friday said faulty policies of former PM had left only 2.5 per cent of country’s population skilled compared to 96 per cent skilled manpower in developed nations. On Friday, OPCC president Prasad Harichandan had criticised the Union Minister saying he had no idea about Nehruvian policies.