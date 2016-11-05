You can oppose government, not country, says Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah on Friday said that opposing the government of the day was part of a democratic system, but anti-nationalism in the garb of freedom of expression was not acceptable.

He was addressing the inaugural session of the India Ideas Conclave organised by the think tank India Foundation. The topic of the conclave is “India@70: Democracy, Development and Dissent.”

“In contemporary history there is no one more harshly criticised than Prime Minister Narendra Modi. That is fine. In a democracy one has to take criticism, and reflect on it. The government’s policies are also fair game for criticism but you can oppose the government but not the country,” he said.

The NDA government has been under fire after the I&B Ministry on Thursday ordered the banning of NDTV India for a day for what it deemed dangerous coverage of the Pathankot attack.

“A democratic system demands freedom of expression, but not if it is a garb for anti-nationalism, it is not acceptable,” Mr. Shah said.

He said that democratic institutions had deep roots in India, which had seen 16 peaceful general elections and transfers of power.

“Looking ahead we need to address the fact that casteism, disappearing internal democracy in political parties and the privileging of regionalism over national interest that is happening now is addressed,” he said.

The session was also addressed by Swami Tejomayanand of the Chinmaya Mission and former Nepalese Prime Minister Asher Bahadur Deuba.