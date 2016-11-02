With Kishor meeting Mulayam, Cong. hints at course correction

: Even as the feud in the Samajwadi Party (SP) simmers on, poll strategist Prashant Kishore, who had been hired by the Congress for its campaign in Uttar Pradesh for next year’s Assembly polls, met SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav at his Ashoka Road residence here on Tuesday.

Congress sources confirmed to The Hindu that Mr. Kishore had gone with a proposal for a grand coalition in U.P., in which, apart from the SP and the Congress, there would be other parties like Ajit Singh’s Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), the Peace Party and the Nishad Party.

These sources also emphasised that they envisaged a coalition with a “united” SP.

The meeting between Mr. Kishore and the SP supremo comes in the wake of a meeting that 17 Congress MLAs from U.P. had last week with Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. There, a majority had suggested to Mr. Gandhi that the only way for the party to stay afloat was to forge an anti-BJP grand coalition in the state.

It also comes on the heels of a meeting that took place in the last 48 hours between Mr. Kishore and several members of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s apex decision-making body, party sources said.

Mr. Kishore’s meeting with Mr. Mulayam Singh comes days after he accidentally met the latter’s younger — and controversial — brother Shivpal Yadav at the home of Janata Dal-United leader K.C. Tyagi here. The conversation the two men had was brief and of a general nature, sources said. The JD(U), it may be recalled, has been pressing all the non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parties to come together to form a coalition on the lines of the one that was formed in Bihar last year, which went on to sweep the polls.

If the grand coalition idea in U.P. goes through, it will mean that the Congress is abandoning its plan for reviving a Brahmin-centric party and dumping its chief ministerial candidate Sheila Dikshit. For the CM candidate of the coalition envisaged will perforce have to be from the largest party, the SP, and therefore Mr. Akhilesh Yadav.

It also means that the Congress, after its initial forays in the State, and a slew of yatras, including Mr. Gandhi’s Delhi to Deoria yatra, finds itself in a bind and in need of a bigger platform.