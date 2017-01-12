Other States

Warhorses, new faces on Goa list of Cong. nominees

Pratapsingh Rane

Pratapsingh Rane  

The Congress on Thursday declared its first list of 27 candidates for the Goa Assembly elections on February 4.

Madhusudan Mistry, general secretary, All India Congress Committee, released the list, which includes four former Chief Ministers and 11 new faces.

Former Chief Ministers Pratapsingh Rane (Poriem), Ravi Naik (Ponda), Digambar Kamat (Margao) and Luizinho Faleiro (Navelim) have made it to the first list.

Mr. Faleiro, a former member of the Congress Working Committee, is the Pradesh Congress president.

The party has fielded in three women, Jennifer Monserrate (Taleigao), Urmila Naik (Madkai) and Savitri Kavlekar (Sanguem).

Along with Mr. Rane, his son Vishwajit Rane (Valpoi), a former Health Minister, got ticket.

The Congress is expected to announce its alliance with two regional outfits: Goa Forward and the United Goans Party.

The final round of talks on seat-sharing are going on among the three parties, Congress sources here said.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Assembly Elections
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 12, 2020 7:55:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/Warhorses-new-faces-on-Goa-list-of-Cong.-nominees/article17030116.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY