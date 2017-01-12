Warhorses, new faces on Goa list of Cong. nominees

The Congress on Thursday declared its first list of 27 candidates for the Goa Assembly elections on February 4.

Madhusudan Mistry, general secretary, All India Congress Committee, released the list, which includes four former Chief Ministers and 11 new faces.

Former Chief Ministers Pratapsingh Rane (Poriem), Ravi Naik (Ponda), Digambar Kamat (Margao) and Luizinho Faleiro (Navelim) have made it to the first list.

Mr. Faleiro, a former member of the Congress Working Committee, is the Pradesh Congress president.

The party has fielded in three women, Jennifer Monserrate (Taleigao), Urmila Naik (Madkai) and Savitri Kavlekar (Sanguem).

Along with Mr. Rane, his son Vishwajit Rane (Valpoi), a former Health Minister, got ticket.

The Congress is expected to announce its alliance with two regional outfits: Goa Forward and the United Goans Party.

The final round of talks on seat-sharing are going on among the three parties, Congress sources here said.