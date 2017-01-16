Vij retracts remarks on Gandhiji

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said that Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij’s remarks that Mahatma Gandhi’s image did not help Khadi and caused currency devaluation reflected the “bankrupt state of mind” of the leader and the party.

“Those who cannot honour our freedom fighters, what else can be expected from such people ... Mahatma Gandhi’s ideology is not limited to India but across the world. BJP leaders can make attempts to remove Gandhiji’s photographs but Gandhi has always lived in the soul of India,” said Mr. Hooda.

Mr. Hooda said: “Khadi and Gandhi are synonymous. No one can either deny this fact or separate Gandhi from Khadi.”

BJP Minister Mr. Vij had on Saturday said that it was good that Gandhiji’s image has been replaced with that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the calendar and diary of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) as Modi is a better brand. He also said that Gandhiji’s image should be removed gradually from the currency notes too.

Facing backlash, Mr Vij, later, withdrew his remarks, saying he didn’t wish to hurt anyone’s sentiments. “My statement was given in my personal capacity. I am withdrawing it,” he tweeted.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had also distanced himself from Mr. Vij’s statement, saying the party does not endorse his statement.