Urgent reforms needed for better policing

Speakers drawn from several walks of life at a seminar here strongly advocated for immediate reforms in the archaic Police Act of 1861 so that the force can serve the people efficiently with a friendly attitude.

Retired and serving police officers, political leaders, advocates, teachers, doctors, senior citizens and journalists of the city participated in a seminar titled “A day without policemen” organised by a multilingual magazine called ‘Police Public Press’. The seminar was presided over by social worker and advocate Pradeep Kumar Patnaik of the city.

Expressing concern over the plight and precarious state of affairs of the police across the country, the monthly magazine editor Pawan Kumar Bhoot in his inaugural address sought suggestions from the intellectuals so that policemen in the country would command the same trust and confidence like the defence personnel.

Not unexpectedly, the speakers addressing the seminar used the occasion to bash the police for their inefficient, corrupt and oppressive attitude amid thunderous applauds from the audience. Gauging the mood, some retired policemen of the State, who spoke on the occasion, admitted that the police in the country have failed to secure the confidence of the people due to certain inherent problems.

Apart from the archaic and faulty Act under which the police system continues in the country, some speakers also blamed the political control, particularly of the ruling party, over the police for the present scenario. The speakers, however, were unanimous in suggesting that massive reforms in the system are long overdue.

Speakers at a seminar bash the police for inefficient, corrupt and oppressive attitude