UP police nab two more alleged Naxals

The Uttar Pradesh police Special Task Force has claimed to have arrested two more alleged Naxals based on inputs given by suspects nabbed earlier this week.

This takes the number of alleged Naxals arrested in the region to 12, after the UP Anti-Terrorist Squad had on Sunday claimed to have nabbed 10 Maoists, including a former area commander of the People’s War Group. While nine suspects were arrested on the outskirts of the national capital in Noida, one was nabbed from Chandauli district in Purvanchal.

Based on the information given by the suspects arrested in Noida, the UP STF said it launched an operation on October 19, leading to the arrest of two more alleged Naxals from the Darigaon police station of Bihar’s Rohtas district. Police has identified them as Dharamveer Singh Yadav, 36, and Sipahi Ram, 37, said to have been aides of Ranjeet Paswan, a former area commander of the People's War Group.

“Through the intercepted calls, solid evidence was found against them, which was later corroborated by the Naxals already under remand,” a police spokesperson said.

In its earlier operation, in which 10 Maoists were arrested, the police reported recoveries of a huge cache of arms and explosives, including an Insas assault rifle. On Wednesday, a local court in Noida granted the UP ATS remand of four Naxals for a eight-day custody on an application moved by the agency. Apart from Paswan, those under remand are Krishna Kumar Ram, Pavan Kumar Jha and Ashish Saraswat, police said.