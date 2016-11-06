UNLF woman cadre held; grenade seized

One woman cadre of the proscribed United National Liberation Front (UNLF) was apprehended by a team of the Manipur police commandos on Saturday.

The police said the cadre, identified as 26-year-old Heisnam Shangoi Devi at Moirang Leima was nabbed from her residence at Moirang Siribon Leikai in Bishnupur district of the State.

On investigations, it was learnt that she was trained at Sajik Tampak in the State’s Chandel district bordering Myanmar and belonged to the 20th batch of the militant group.

One Chinese-made hand grenade was also recovered from her possession. - PTI