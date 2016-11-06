Other States

UNLF woman cadre held; grenade seized

One woman cadre of the proscribed United National Liberation Front (UNLF) was apprehended by a team of the Manipur police commandos on Saturday.

The police said the cadre, identified as 26-year-old Heisnam Shangoi Devi at Moirang Leima was nabbed from her residence at Moirang Siribon Leikai in Bishnupur district of the State.

On investigations, it was learnt that she was trained at Sajik Tampak in the State’s Chandel district bordering Myanmar and belonged to the 20th batch of the militant group.

One Chinese-made hand grenade was also recovered from her possession. - PTI

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 9, 2020 11:47:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/UNLF-woman-cadre-held-grenade-seized/article16437993.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY