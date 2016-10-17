Two tourists drown in sea

Two tourists from West Bengal drowned in the sea in the pilgrim town of Puri while taking a bath, the police said on Sunday.

While one accident took place near Swargadwar under Sea Beach police station jurisdiction, another mishap occurred in Baliapanda area when the victims were swept away by strong current, City Deputy Superintendent of Police Prabhas Kumar Routray said.

Both the incidents took place yesterday afternoon and the bodies of the two victims were recovered, he said.

The victim in Swargadwar mishap was identified as Biswajit Bhattacharya (30) of Santiniketan in Birbhum district, while the one who drowned in Baliapanda was identified as Sudipto Ray (28) from Barasat under North 24 Paraganas disstrict, the DSP said.

Meanwhile, the body of a man from Assam who had been missing since he was swept into the sea near Baliapanda on October 11 was also recovered yesterday, he said. - PTI