Two students sent to remand home for beating up Dalit classmate in Bihar

With a video of two sons of a murder accused mercilessly beating up their Dalit classmate going viral on social media, the duo have been sent to a remand home even as police assured security to the boy's family.

The maternal grandfather of the boy, a class XII student of the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Gannipur here, lodged an FIR with the SC & ST police station on Monday.

In the FIR, he claimed that the entire family was terrified because the father of the two brothers is a notorious criminal lodged in jail outside the district in a murder case.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashish Anand, the two brothers were sent to a remand home after being presented before the Juvenile Justice Board on Tuesday.

They have also been removed from the school, which gave them forced Transfer Certificate.

School principal Rajiv Ranjan had lodged a written complaint with the Kaji Muhammadpur police station.

The purported video of the incident shows the two brothers — one of them a student of class XII and the other of class XI - pushing and thrashing the victim in the presence of some other schoolmates on September 25.

“I have given my phone number to the family to call me any time if they feel insecure. I have also directed the Kazi Muhammadpur police station to ensure that the family is not hurt by anybody in the wake of the incident,” Mr. Anand told PTI.

He said he had told the Principal that there should be no inconvenience to the boy in the school in the wake of the incident.

Union Minister of State for HRD Upendra Kushwaha had taken strong note of the video, and on his directive, a team of Kendriya Vidyalaya officials visited the school on October 14.