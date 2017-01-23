Other States

Two soldiers killed in Arunachal encounter

Two soldiers were killed and three injured in an encounter with terrorists after an Assam Rifles vehicle was ambushed in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday. Two terrorists were neutralised during the search operations later.

The vehicle was escorting a large number of tourists attending the Pangsau festival when it was attacked with grenades along the Assam-Arunachal border.

The United Liberation Front of Asom–Independent and the Coordination Committee (CorCom), an umbrella group of six banned underground organisations of Manipur, claimed responsibility for the attack.

(With inputs from PTI)

