Two killed in attack on Assam Rifles vehicle in Tinsukia

Suspected militants attacked an Assam Rifles vehicle escoring tourists, killing two personnel and injuring several others at Jagun 12the Mile Barabasti near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

| Photo Credit: PTI

The attack is suspected to have been carried out by CorCom (Coordination Committee), the umbrella group formed by six banned underground organisations in the region.

Two soldiers were killed in an encounter with terrorists after an Assam Rifles convoy was ambushed while three terrorists were neutralised later in search operations at Bara area in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday.

The Assam Rifles vehicle was escorting three tourist vehicles while returning from Pangsau festival along the Assam-Arunachal border when it was attacked with grenades. A fire fight began immediately and intermittent firing is continuing.

“In the later search operations the security forces have been able to neutralise three terrorists. The combing operations are still on,” official sources said.

As the area has been cordoned off for the search operations, tourists have been stranded on the highway.

The attack is suspected to have been carried out by CorCom (Coordination Committee), the umbrella group formed by six banned underground organisations in the region.

The Pangsau festival is an annual winter event held in Arunachal Pradesh along the Indo-Myanmar border.

Printable version | May 21, 2020 9:00:37 PM |

