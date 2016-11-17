Two arrested for misappropriating Rs 22 lakh from cash meant for ATMs

Two persons were arrested in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills district on Wednesday for allegedly misappropriating over Rs 22 lakh, meant to be deposited in various ATMs in the district headquarters, officials said.
The two persons were entrusted by a private cash service agency to refill the ATMs, but when an internal audit detected the shortfall, an FIR was lodged and they were arrested, they said.
Debasish Mondal of the agency lodged a complaint with the police that on November 8, 9 and 10, there was a shortfall of Rs 22,06,800 in various ATMs in Tura.
These ATMs were entrusted to Amit Dalu and Rupon Das.
“We have arrested the two persons based on an FIR lodged with the police,” a senior police officer said.
Both were in police custody for further interrogation, but the cash was yet to be recovered, they added. - PTI
