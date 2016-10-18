Two arrested for injecting petrol in private parts of teenagers

Two persons have been arrested and another booked for allegedly thrashing and injecting petrol in the private parts of four persons, including two teenagers, on suspicion that they stole a mobile phone, police said here.

One of the accused, Rizzu, is the brother of a local Samajwadi Party leader and runs a milk dairy under Loni police station area.

On October 14, he lost his mobile phone and suspected Zaheer Baig (17), Gulzar (16) Fimo and Firoz (both 25), all from the same neighbourhood, of stealing the phone, Superintendent of Police (Rural area) Rakesh Pandey said.

Later Rizzu called the four to his dairy where he along with his associates, including Akil and Nadeem, thrashed them before injecting petrol with a syringe in their private parts, the SP said.

The victims were rushed to the primary health centre from where they were referred to the district hospital.

The condition of Zaheer and Gulzar remained critical and they were further referred to GTB hospital in Delhi for treatment where the doctors bypassed their stool passing track by operating their intestines, he said.

An FIR has been lodged at Loni Kotwali police station under section 323 (causing hurt), 504 (insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 377 (unnatural offences) and POCSO Act, the SP said.

Rizzu and Akil have been arrested while Nadeem is still at large, he added. - PTI