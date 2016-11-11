Tow more kids succumb to JE

Two more children died due to Japanese Encephalitis (JE) or Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Malkangiri district hospital on Thursday.

With this the death toll of children due to the outbreak of encephalitis in the district rose to 98 in past 63 days. The two-ill fated children, who passed away during treatment on Thursday, were identified as Mangaraj Madkami (7) of Kispalli village and Gobind Kope (2) of Bayanayakguda.

An eight-member expert team from Ayurveda, Yoga and naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) Department reached Malkangiri district to make an on the spot inquiry about the cause, prevention and cure of the killer disease. The team would try to find out whether ayurveda and homeopathy could be used to check JE and AES.

According to sources, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who hails from Odisha, is expected to visit Malkangiri district on November 14 to take stock of the situation.