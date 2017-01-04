Thiruppugazh appointed as adviser in NDMA

Gujarat cadre IAS V. Thiruppugazh has been appointed as an Adviser (policy & planning) in the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), after his return from Nepal, where he supervised the post-earthquake rehabilitation work.

On Tuesday, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, issued Mr. Thiruppugazh’s appointment for the remaining period of his Central deputation up to September 20, 2020.

The 1991 batch IAS, Mr. Thiruppugazh was earlier appointed as an Adviser in the NDMA in September 2015, but he was subsequently deputed to Nepal on an assignment.

Mr. Thiruppugazh is considered to be very close to the PM as he was Mr. Modi’s secretary in 2005-06, when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Mr. Thiruppugazh worked on various assignments in Gujarat, including in the State Disaster Management Authority, before he joined the administration at the Centre in 2015. He has also worked with Dr. P.K. Mishra, the Additional Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister. Both, Mr. Thirupuggazh and Dr. Mishra have experience in disaster-management fields in Gujarat and at the Centre.