The Nehru link to PM’s U.P. campaign plans

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first rally during the ongoing parivartan yatra in Uttar Pradesh will have more than one connection to India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

Mr. Modi will address a rally at Ghazipur on the late Prime Minister’s birth anniversary on November 14, and will also, sources add, lay the foundation stone for the Ghazipur-Ganga rail bridge, a demand made by the local population during the Nehru regime.

“The BJP has divided Uttar Pradesh into six zones and the Prime Minister Modi will be addressing rallies in all these zones starting from Ghazipur in the Kashi zone on November 14,” said a senior BJP general secretary.

Sources in the railways confirmed that the foundation of the rail bridge would be laid then.

“This has been a long-standing demand of the local population, and had been pending since the time of Prime Minister Nehru, who had apparently explored ways of getting it done, but couldn’t do so,” said an official in the Ministry.

The other venues for the rallies include Agra that falls in the Braj zone, where it is likely to be held on November 20. The third rally will be in Kushinagar in Gorakhpur zone on November 27, the fourth in Moradabad in the western U.P. zone on December 3, the fifth in Bahraich that falls in the Avadh zone and the sixth rally in Kanpur.

These rallies will culminate in a final one in Lucknow on December 24 or 25.

Concurrently with these rallies, the BJP’s four “parivartan yatras” will be criss-crossing the State covering all 403 Assembly constituencies.

BJP national president Amit Shah and State unit chief Keshav Prasad Maurya will be present at these meetings as will Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister for Small and Medium Enterprises Kalraj Mishra, among others.