Temperature hovers below freezing point in Kashmir

The minimum temperature across the Kashmir division continued to hover below the freezing point, but there was slight improvement in the night temperature at few places, even as a dense layer of fog was witnessed at places in the Valley.

The minimum temperature at most places increased slightly but it remained below the freezing point, an official of the Meteorological Department here said.

Kargil town in Ladakh region was the coldest recorded place in Jammu and Kashmir as it registered the low of minus 8.4 degrees Celsius, he said, adding though a degree up from the previous night’s minus 9.2 degrees Celsius.

The night temperature in the nearby Leh town also increased from minus 8.4 degrees Celsius yesterday to register the low of minus 7.9 degrees Celsius, the official said.

He said Srinagar — the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir — recorded the minimum temperature of minus 2.5 degrees Celsius same as that of the previous night.

The official said the night temperature in the city was four degrees below normal for this part of the season.

He said the minimum in Qazigund — the gateway town to Kashmir Valley — was minus 1.8 degrees Celsius up from minus 2.2 degrees Celsius on the previous night.

The official said the hill resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded the minimum of minus 4.0 degrees Celsius as compared to minus 4.2 degrees Celsius yesterday.

The hill resort was the coldest recorded place in the Valley.

The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir registered the low of minus 0.6 degrees Celsius against yesterday’s minus 0.4 degrees Celsius, he said.

Kupwara, in north Kashmir, registered the minimum of minus 2.9 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag town in south registered the low of minus 0.3 degrees Celsius.

The MET Office has forecast isolated to scattered rainfall for a few days beginning early next week.