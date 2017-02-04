Other States

Techie ends life by hanging self in Pune flat

A 23-year-old IT professional working with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park in Hinjawadi here, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his apartment located in the IT Park, said police.

The incident took place on Thursday, four days after a 23-year-old woman employee of Infosys was allegedly murdered at her workstation in the same IT Park.

Police said, the deceased, Abhishek Kumar, from Kanpur, was staying at the rented apartment in the IT hub along with his friends. Police added that Abhishek might have sent a message or a photo to his friend before committing suicide. — PTI

