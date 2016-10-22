Stop backing militants, Mehbooba tells Pakistan

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday asked Pakistan to stop supporting militancy in the State and urged the police to play a “role in weaning the youth off militancy.”

“My appeal to the police is to bring those who have joined militancy home... If they [militants] become part of the mainstream, we can hand them a bat or a ball or a pen, instead of guns,” she said in her address at the Police Commemoration Day function held in the Armed Police Complex in Zeewan.

Her remarks came a day after a video showed nine recently recruited youths hugging each other in an orchard, as new Hizbul Mujahideen commander Zakir Bhat asked the youth to join militancy.

Blaming Pakistan for cross-border infiltration and growing violence, Ms. Mufti asked the neighbouring country to “end support to the militancy.” She admitted that there was a “rise in militant figures.” “When the graph of militancy comes down, there would be more opportunities for the two countries to talk. Pakistan must understand we are neighbours, and Indians and Pakistanis are the same people,” she said. It was heartening to see the cross-Line of Control bus and trade services continuing despite the hostile situation.

Referring to the peace process initiated by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Ms. Mufti said: “With a robust mandate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the opportunity to resolve the Kashmir issue.”

Referring to the all-party delegation’s visit, Ms. Mufti said the separatists seemed to have missed the opportunity to open talks. Without naming any separatist leader, she asked: “Why did you push youth towards camps and towards violence, used them as shields and fled the scene yourself.” She wanted peace to be given a chance. “Give peace a chance and I will again plead with the leadership in New Delhi to talk to all shades of the political opinion, including the separatists,” she added.

She also called for revocation in phases the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act. She promised to fix responsibility for excessive use of force against civilians in the 105-day agitation, especially the killing of three youths in Khrew, Safakadal and Chattabal. At least 92 civilians have died in the unrest so far.

“I want to ban pellet guns. It is possible only if the people support the government. We can’t force someone to talk by throwing stones at them. If we need a dialogue, we have to stop militancy,” Ms. Mufti said.