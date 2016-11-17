Six Maoists killed in Dantewada

Six alleged members of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) were killed and two were captured alive by security forces in Dantewada district of south Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.

“Six Maoists, three of them women, were gunned down in an encounter in Dantewada today. Two Maoists have been captured alive by our men along with three rifles and other weapons,” Chhattisgarh’s Special Director General of Police (DGP) D.M. Awasthi told The Hindu, adding: “This is an initial input from our parties. Many more Maoists were injured in this operation which was launched the day before yesterday.”

The encounter took place near Bugum-Perma forest on the border of Sukma-Dantewada district.

The District Reserve Guard and the Special Task Force had participated in the operation.

The casualties on the Maoist side could increase after the search of the area.