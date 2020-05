Sidhu files nomination from Amritsar East

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday filed his nomination from Amritsar East seat, while Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh filed from Lambi on the last day for filing of nominations for the February 4 Assembly elections in Punjab.

Besides the two, AAP leader Bhagwant Mann submitted his nomination from Jalalabad seat on an Aam Aadmi Party ticket.

Congress heavyweight Mr. Amarinder Singh will take on Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) from his pocket borough Lambi. Also in fray from Lambi is former Delhi legislator and AAP leader Jarnail Singh.

On Tuesday, Mr. Amarinder Singh has filed his papers from his traditional bastion Patiala urban seat as well.

Mr. Sidhu, who joined Congress recently, was accompanied by his wife Navjot Kaur and other Congress leaders at the time of filing of papers. A former MP, Mr. Sidhu is pitted against Amritsar BJP district chief Rajesh Kumar Honey.

Mr. Mann, also a MP from Sangrur, is fighting it out against SAD president and deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal from Jalalabad.

Congress has fielded its young turk and MP Ravneet Bittu, grandson of late chief minister Beant Singh from Jalalabad.