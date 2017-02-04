Sending Kalluri on leave is not enough: Congress

NAGPUR: Activists, women’s groups, and politicians on Friday welcomed the “leave for unspecified duration” given to Shiv Ram Prasad Kalluri, the Inspector General of Police of Bastar region.

The groups called the move as a “lifeline for democracy in Bastar.” However, self-styled anti-Maoist groups called it a “disaster for Bastar.”

Mr. Kalluri clarified that he was not “forcefully dispatched on leave” but he “proceeded on medical leave on his own accord.”

He said in a statement, “The governments have to accommodate conflicting interests and take care of all diverse views in a healthy democracy. Though, I personally believe that all the forces which threaten the internal security of our country should be uncompromisingly dealt with.”

However, on Thursday, the police officer had said that he was “under orders to proceed on leave for an unspecified duration.” In a social media post, he had said, “Bela Bhatia wins. Going on long leave. Sorry for failing.”

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh said that Mr. Kalluri’s future would be decided after he returns from the medical leave.

An advocacy group, Women against Sexual violence and State repression (WSS), praised the State government and the National Human Rights Commission for “taking action to restore rule of law in Bastar.”

The group demanded an independent inquiry into Mr. Kalluri’s actions during his tenure as Bastar IG. It said in a statement, “The NHRC had summoned [senior State government] officials to answer for the apathy of the State government in responding to the violations of human rights, and vendetta against human rights defenders... supported by the police under Mr. Kalluri.”

Congress leaders welcomed the appointment of IPS officer P. Sundar Raj as the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Dantewada range, and “long leave of Mr. Kalluri.”

Chhattisgarh Congress president Bhupesh Baghel said, “Mr.Kalluri has openly flouted the All India Service rules and the government should take action against him. Sending him on leave is not enough as he faces allegations of empowering and protecting anti-social elements, spreading terror, rape, and murders.”

However, a police-backed anti-Maoist group from Nagpur, the Bhumkal Naxal Virodhi Sanghtan, said that Mr. Kalluri’s removal from Bastar would result in “a dark age of Maoist Raj” to lakhs of tribal villagers in Narayanpur, Bijapur, Dantewada and Sukma district of Bastar.

Arvind Sovani, the president the group, said, “He is one of the few committed police officers who had embarked on the mission to wipe out the Maoists. However, internal politics of police department and callousness of Chhattisgarh Government might compel him to stop the mission half way.”