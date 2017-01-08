Security up at Tripura hospital after molestation incidents

Security has been tightened at the G.B. Pant Hospital, a premier health facility in Tripura, after two incidents of molestation over the past three days. Police have arrested one person in connection with one of the incidents.

The hospital is situated within the compound of the Agartala Government Medical College.

The State chapter of the ruling CPI(M)-affiliated All-India Democratic Women’s Association expressed dismay at the outrageous attacks in one of oldest hospitals in northeast India. It also demanded effective security on the campus.

Two women patients were subjected to molestation in separate wards on successive days.

On the run

Police arrested Sunil Das, 32, on charge of molesting a minor girl in the women’s medicine ward.

He was caught by the ward boys after the girl shouted for help. The accused in the other incident was on the run. Police said they have identified him.