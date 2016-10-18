Security reviewed for PM’s rally

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Monday took stock of the security arrangements.

The Chief Minister visited the venues of the rally at Mandi and Nahan, along with State Health and Revenue Minister Kaul Singh Thakur, MP Ram Swaroop Sharma, DGP Sanjay Kumar, and senior officers of PMO and the district administration.

“We do not want to leave any stone unturned to give a warm welcome to the Prime Minister,” Mr Singh told reporters.

On asked about the 2017 Assembly elections, he said Congress would repeat its success and form the next government in the State.

The Chief Minister had on Sunday said that Modi’s rally would have no impact on the poll prospects of BJP in the State. - PTI