Security beefed up in Raipur ahead of Modi’s visit

A multi_layered security blanket has been thrown over the city for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Chhattisgarh on Tuesday as part of the State’s 16th foundation day celebrations.

The Prime Minister will also launch ‘Saur Sujala Yojana’ which aims to provide solar pumps to 51,000 farmers for irrigation in the State.

Jungle safari

Besides, he will also dedicate the State’s first man-made jungle safari and Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) at Naya Raipur.

The five-day ‘Chhattisgarh Rajyotsav’ — the Statehood celebrations — will be held at the sprawling Rajyotsav Sthal at Naya Raipur, the upcoming new Capital of Chhattisgarh.

Mr. Modi will arrive at the Swami Vivekanand Airport in Raipur and will leave for Jungle Safari, a public relation official here said.

He will inaugurate the Jungle Safari zoo which has been developed in an area of 320-hectares in Naya Raipur.

Later on, the Prime Minister will dedicate the BRTS developed under public transport service facility between Raipur and Naya Raipur, he said.

Subsequently, Mr. Modi will unveil the idol of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay and dedicate the two-kilometre long ‘Ekatm Path’ constructed between Naya Raipur railway station and Capital Complex, the official said.

He will then head to Rajyotsav Sthal to inaugurate the Statehood celebrations.

- PTI