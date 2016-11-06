Other States

Saeed criticises Pak. response on Kashmir issue

Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief and Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed has criticised the Nawaz Sharif government for giving a “cool” response to India over alleged atrocities in Kashmir, saying people in the Valley need Pakistan’s “full practical support.”

“The Pakistani government’s response to India over atrocities in Kashmir is cool and by doing so it is not pleading the case of oppressed Kashmiris,” he said, delivering the Friday sermon at JuD headquarters Masjid-e-Qadsia.

He said there was no value of one or two statements in favour of Kashmiris by the Prime Minister and other members of his government rather they needed “full practical support.”

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 9, 2020 11:47:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/Saeed-criticises-Pak.-response-on-Kashmir-issue/article16437686.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY