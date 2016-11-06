Saeed criticises Pak. response on Kashmir issue

Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief and Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed has criticised the Nawaz Sharif government for giving a “cool” response to India over alleged atrocities in Kashmir, saying people in the Valley need Pakistan’s “full practical support.”

“The Pakistani government’s response to India over atrocities in Kashmir is cool and by doing so it is not pleading the case of oppressed Kashmiris,” he said, delivering the Friday sermon at JuD headquarters Masjid-e-Qadsia.

He said there was no value of one or two statements in favour of Kashmiris by the Prime Minister and other members of his government rather they needed “full practical support.”