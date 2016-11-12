SYL heats up political scene in Punjab

The Supreme Court > decision invalidating the 2004 law passed by Punjab to terminate the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal water-sharing agreement with neighbouring States, has sparked off a blame game among political parties ahead of the Assembly elections in the State.

The Congress Legislative Party (CLP) on Friday held a meeting in Chandigarh on the SYL issue and decided that Congress leaders and workers would burn effigies of Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal across the State on Saturday. The party would also hold a rally at Abohar on Sunday.

“The ruling Akali government has mishandled the SYL case in the court and has completely failed to save Punjab’s water, causing misery to the people,” said Punjab Congress president Capt. Amarinder Singh. He added that the CLP also decided to meet the President to apprise him of the problems the people would face as a result of the verdict.

“After the CLP meeting, our party MLAs submitted their resignations to the Secretary, Vidhan Sabha, in absence of the Speaker,” Capt. Amarinder said, adding that while most of the Congress MLAs were personally there to submit their papers in the Assembly, those who could not do so had sent their letters to him.

Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Capt. Amarinder asked the party’s national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, to make his stance clear. “Why this silence... tell us clearly, Mr. Kejriwal, are you with Punjab or with Haryana and Delhi on the SYL issue,” he asked.

Badal lashes out



Mr. Badal, meanwhile, launched a direct attack on the State Congress leadership and accused Capt. Amarinder and his colleagues of attempting to become “martyrs” by tendering resignations just before the Assembly polls.

“If he [Capt. Amarinder] was really aghast with the Supreme Court verdict, why doesn’t he ask his fellow Congress MPs from State to step down,” Mr. Badal said in Mohali.

“Had Capt. Amarinder been sincere and honest, he would have announced refraining from contesting the forthcoming Assembly polls. Rather, he was pitching for the President’s rule in the State to pave a way for the completion of the SYL canal in the absence of any democratically elected people’s government,” Mr. Badal alleged.

AAP takes out rally



The AAP, meanwhile, staged a morcha at Kapoor village and accused both the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal of being responsible for inviting an adverse opinion about Punjab by the apex court on the canal issue.