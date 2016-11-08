Other States

SC rejects plea to review Amit Shah’s discharge in Sohrabuddin case

The Supreme Court has refused to review its order on a petition filed by social activist and former IAS officer Harsh Mander against the discharge of BJP president Amit Shah in the 2005 Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case.

A Bench of Justices S.A. Bobde and Ashok Bhushan, in an order passed inside chambers on October 19 and published online now, said there was no error in their earlier order to deny Mr. Mander’s petition.

The Bench had questioned Mr. Mander’s locus standi to challenge the discharge, saying he was not an aggrieved party in the case. The court had said it could not entertain a bid by an unconnected person to reopen the case.

Mr. Mander had alleged that change of power at the Centre in 2014 might have influenced the CBI, the prosecuting agency, to change its stand.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Mr. Shah, had said a third person had no right to interfere in a criminal case.

